An Alabama Department of Corrections K9 officer, named Jake, became ill following a contraband search at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County on Thursday, July 18.
The K9 was initially treated at a local veterinary hospital before being taken to the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic.
His handler, Sgt. Quinton Jones said his partner, Jake, was performing a search and suddenly became ill after locating a substance that was initially identified as synthetic marijuana, but more tests are ongoing.
“After alerting on the substance, Jake lost his balance and became unresponsive,” Jones said.
Life-saving measures including CPR and intravenous fluids were administered by two registered nurses. Later, that evening Jake was taken to the clinic in Auburn.
On Saturday, it was reported that Jake had pneumonia and his vital signs were “abnormal.” Later that afternoon, the animal died.
“This is a difficult time for our ADOC family and especially for Sgt. Jones and those assigned to our K9 Bureau who worked with Jake daily,” said Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “I extend our deepest condolences for the loss of this noble K9 who honorably served the State of Alabama and for ultimately giving his life while protecting the public.”
On Monday, Gov. Ivey issued a commendation honoring Jake’s service.
Later this week a burial service for Jake will be held with full honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.