A Tuesday afternoon shooting has left a north Alabama father and his son dead.

In Walker County, sheriff’s spokesman T. J. Armstrong said that deputies responded to a home in Nauvoo at about 2:30 p.m., according to al.com.

At the scene, law enforcement found one man dead and the other man alive, but he died later at a hospital.

Although few details were released about the incident, sheriff’s officials confirmed both men are adults said a father shot his son and then shot himself.

“The shooting appears to be an intended murder-suicide and domestic in nature,’’ Armstrong said. “The general public is not in any danger.”

