A Tuesday afternoon shooting has left a north Alabama father and his son dead.
In Walker County, sheriff’s spokesman T. J. Armstrong said that deputies responded to a home in Nauvoo at about 2:30 p.m., according to al.com.
At the scene, law enforcement found one man dead and the other man alive, but he died later at a hospital.
Although few details were released about the incident, sheriff’s officials confirmed both men are adults said a father shot his son and then shot himself.
“The shooting appears to be an intended murder-suicide and domestic in nature,’’ Armstrong said. “The general public is not in any danger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.