Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is likely to announce a plan to gradually reopen businesses in Alabama early this week.

Through the weekend, Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris worked on a timetable to reopen, according to a statement from the governor’s office on Monday morning.

According to reports, the governor has several calls and conversations, including the White House’s governors conference call, scheduled for Monday.

The state is under a statewide stay-at-home order through April 30.

