A 16-year-old student at Pell City High School says she started a prayer locker at her school to help meet the needs she sees among classmates, including issues with anxiety, depression and all things associated with being a teenager.
Brianna Farris said she had heard about prayer lockers being used at other schools and wanted to bring it to hers. Because it was student-initiated, the administration at Pell City High had no problem with her request, according to reports.
“Within the first week, I probably got 10 prayers in the locker, which is more than I expected. So, I take them home and I’d pray for them and then on Sundays, my church also has a prayer request thing. So I write the prayer requests down and put them in the basket at church,” Farris said.
The prayer locker is located right outside the library. The instructions say you don’t have submit your name.
“I keep all the prayers that I get in a little bag. So I’ll just like have them with me at all times so if it hasn’t happened yet, I can still be praying for it,” according to Farris.
She says administrators were worried someone might include mean notes in the locker, but Farris assured them it wouldn’t faze her.
“So if someone were to write a bad note, I would still be praying for them even if they were to do something mean towards me about the prayer locker or something like that.”
Farris says she wishes she had done this earlier because she could have helped more people.
