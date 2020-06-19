The Kansas Department of Health has added Alabama to its travel quarantine list due to the increase of coronavirus cases here.
Anyone who returns to Kansas from Alabama on or after June 17 should quarantine for 14 days after returning home, according to reports.
Dr. Ellen Eaton, a UAB assistant professor of infectious diseases says more states could add Alabama to their quarantine lists. Eaton says the number of coronavirus cases are increasing as well as the percentage of positive cases.
Eaton calls the numbers concerning and she believes other states are taking precautions to protect their residents.
“As we’re seeing more transmission in the community, I think leaders at other state and local levels are concerned that what’s going on in Alabama will then come back to their community,” Dr. Eaton said.
With Father’s Day almost here, Easton says please make those gatherings as safe as possible. Consider holding them outside, keep social distancing top of mind and of course, wear a mask if the situation calls for it.
