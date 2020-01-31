State Rep. Rolanda Hollis of Birmingham is trying again to ban smoking in cars while children are riding inside.
This bill would ban adult smokers from lighting up and smoking in cars where children under the age of 14 are present. According to reports, the bill would impose a fine of approximately $100 if someone is caught violating this law.
Hollis hopes her colleagues understand that secondhand smoke can have lasting impacts on the health of children. Many children can develop a host of health problems due to secondhand smoke including asthma attacks and respiratory infections, among other health-related issues.
"They have to stay in and tolerate the secondhand smoke and it’s just looking out for the health of the children. The bill is not regulating what you can do with your body. It’s not about that. It’s about saving the lives of children,” Hollis, D-Birmingham said.
This is the third time Hollis has tried to get the bill passed. She’s hoping by starting the process a little earlier that it will make more progress at the state house.
