A shooting at a Texas church the week after Christmas has revived attention to church shootings.
A shooter at West Freeway Church of Christ in a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas, shot and killed two churchgoers on Dec. 29, 2019. Jack Wilson, a member of the church security team, shot and killed the intruder, Keith Kinnunen, within seconds after Kinnunen fired the first shot.
State Rep. Lynn Greer, a Republican from Rogersville plans to file a previously introduced bill again this year in the Alabama Legislature called the Alabama Church Protection Act. It had been introduced in 2018 and 2019.
“We’re modifying Stand Your Ground so it will pertain to churches and church events,” Greer said on Thursday. “I think we have a better bill than we had three years ago.”
According to reports, the bill would add churches to the 2006 Stand Your Ground law, allowing churchgoers to defend themselves with guns at church.
“It’ll give not only criminal but civil immunity,” Greer said. It would apply not just to churches but temples and mosques, he said.
“This pertains to all religions,” Greer said. “It protects everybody.”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement Thursday saying that Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law already offers protection for those who would defend themselves and others from a shooter at church.
“The shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas was a sobering depiction of good vs. evil in our society today," Marshall said. "Tragically, that congregation lost two of its members; yet mercifully, Jack Wilson spared the lives of many more. Texas law was recently updated to ensure that individuals like Mr. Wilson do not have to fear the threat of prosecution for carrying a firearm in a church that allows it. Fortunately, Alabama can proudly say that it already offers this same protection. We urge every church in our state to adopt a church security plan that will better ensure the safety of their members during worship.”
