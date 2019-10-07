A north Alabama man accused of standing naked while washing a mirror in his front yard has been arrested.
Mack Samuel Stokes, 48, was arrested and placed in the Limestone County Jail on Friday charged with public lewdness, according to media reports.
The Athens man was arrested following a report to local authorities.
Stokes remains in jail with bail set at $500. His arraignment is set for Nov. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.