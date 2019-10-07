Mack Stokes

Mack Stokes

 Courtesy of enewscourier.com

A north Alabama man accused of standing naked while washing a mirror in his front yard has been arrested.

Mack Samuel Stokes, 48, was arrested and placed in the Limestone County Jail on Friday charged with public lewdness, according to media reports.

The Athens man was arrested following a report to local authorities.

Stokes remains in jail with bail set at $500. His arraignment is set for Nov. 7.

