A proposed bill would give Alabama residents access to medical marijuana for certain conditions but with strict controls over cultivation and even varieties allowed.
Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, introduced a bill to authorize the use of medical marijuana in Alabama on Tuesday.
If the bill is adopted, Alabama would be the 34th state in the U.S. to authorize the use of marijuana to treat medical conditions. Melson sponsored a medical marijuana bill in 2019 that managed to pass the Senate but it failed in the House, according to reports.
In order to have access to the drug, patients would be required to get a medical marijuana card from a doctor.
Patients suffering from conditions such as anxiety, autism, seizures, nausea, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) could qualify for cards, and patients who don’t suffer from any of the conditions listed in the bill could appeal to a board for consideration.
The bill would create a seed-to-sale tracking system from cultivation to sale of the final product. Only tablets, certain types of edibles and creams would be authorized for use. Smoking and vaping marijuana products would not be authorized under the bill.
Strict controls would be placed on those cultivating and selling medical marijuana. Everyone involved in the manufacturing process, and even card holders would be electronically tracked. Products would be taxed, and a special account would be created for the Medical Cannabis Research Fund.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says he opposes medical marijuana. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.
Read the proposed bill in its entirety, here.
