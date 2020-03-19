Gulf Shores beaches will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow by order of Mayor Robert Craft.
According to reports, the mayor’s order will tentatively last through April 6. The city issued a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, which called for “social distancing” practices of no more than 10 people at gathered at one time who can’t keep a distance of at least six feet apart, and recommends restaurants only offer take out or drive-through, and to consider delays of out-of-state travel.
Baldwin County Commissioners met Thursday to recommend that Gov. Ivey order the beaches under her purview to be closed as well. Those beaches include Fort Morgan, and public beaches in Orange Beach, including Perdido Pass.
Gov. Ivey said Wednesday that she wasn’t prepared to order closings of beaches, but that closings would be under consideration and could be announced at a later time.
