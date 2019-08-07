All over the state, farmers say the first legal hemp crops are more than halfway through the growing season.
Overall reports say the plants are doing well. One hemp farmer in the northern part of the state says his crop could use a little more rain, and another farmer says deer and pests don’t seem to be interested in eating it.
Someone else, does, however.
“We had a farmer in Coffee County, somebody had been out in his field and pulled up some plants,” said Rick Pate, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture. Hemp doesn’t have enough THC to get anyone high, he added. “They’ll get sick if they try to smoke it.”
That trespasser threw some of the plants out in a neighboring county and deputies found it and seized it. “The deputies don’t want to release it back” to the licensed hemp farmer, Pate said. “He’s having to go through extra channels to get his hemp back.”
Find out more regarding the plight of the first legal hemp farmers in Alabama at AL.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.