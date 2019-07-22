Church of the Highlands opened its newest campus in Huntsville on Sunday.
The church’s main building is located in Irondale, and it has satellite campuses across the state.
“After five and a half years of waking up early to set up before the sun rises and then tearing down after a powerful day of services at Columbia High just to do it all again the next week, our Highlands Huntsville family finally has a permanent home,” the church tweeted. “We are so thankful.”
For more info, visit AL.com.
