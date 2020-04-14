After 74 years, the makers of Dale’s Seasoning marinade are introducing something new that will be hitting the store shelves soon.
Dale’s Steak Sauce should be heading to stores like Piggly Wiggly in Alabama this week, according to reports.
Back in 1946, Army buddies Joe Daole and Jacob “Jake” M. Levine Jr. introduced their now-famous Dale’s Seasoning marinade when they opened Dale’s Cellar Restaurant steakhouse in downtown Birmingham.
In the weeks to come, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, and other stores should have the new condiment.
The new product can be used on burgers, hot dogs, steaks (of course), chicken, and whatever one's heart desires.
“We’ve been talking about this for a really long time and started experimenting with it close to five years ago,” Alan Seigel, the late Jake Levine’s nephew and the vice president of Dale’s Sauces Inc., says. “We just don’t rush into things.”
Made with a blend of tomato puree, soy sauce, molasses, mustard, salt, black pepper, onion, garlic, cayenne pepper, and other ingredients, the new steak sauce has a flavor profile that is distinctly Dale’s, but it has a slightly thicker consistency reminiscent of ketchup or salad dressing.
“We have a certain flavor profile that is that Dale’s flavor,” Seigel says. “We wanted to make sure we preserved that, but we wanted to give it a few other qualities, also.
“We think it’s pretty strong when you first taste it, but as you get more and more into it, then you go, ‘All right, give me some more of that’.”
Dale’s is made in Alabama by the Southern Classic Food Group, located in Brundidge.
