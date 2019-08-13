Alabama schools that do not have a school resource officer (SRO) on campus can now have an armed administrator.
According to a wbrc.com report, the sentry program was announced last year, after two deadly school shootings in Florida and Texas. For safety reasons, the state is releasing few details about the program.
"Those school administrators who choose to be a part of the Alabama Sentry Program will be trained by the SAFE Council’s created school safety training compliance team,” Gov. Kay Ivey said last year.
The report adds that Alabama now has more SROs in schools, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers, based in Hoover. The organization trains SROs.
"We’ve trained many more in the state of Alabama and I really want to compliment the state on how progressive they are in terms of encouraging districts to have SRO’s and also really pushing for careful selection of those officers,” Mo Canady, executive director of NASRO said.
Canady said he would like to see more SROs instead of armed administrators, but many schools do not have the money to fund the position. He added there is three-year grant money is available through the Department of Justice COPS office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.