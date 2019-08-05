Baby food generic
Beginning Aug. 5, WIC recipients in south Alabama will now use electronic benefits, which replaces the old paper-based system.

WIC (women, infants and children) is a supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women who have had a baby within the last six months, infants, and children under the age of five.

The new eWIC system will allow benefits to be added onto recipient’s cards and will be utilized similarly to a debit card.

