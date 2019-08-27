A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder and attempted murder in Madison County. His name is being withheld because he is a juvenile.
The teen shot his father, Chad Wanca, 43, who died from a gunshot wound at Huntsville Hospital, and his 12-year-old brother, Hunter Wanca, who was taken to UAB and placed in intensive care.
Family members say Hunter is improving. He was alert and talking on Monday, according to reports from wtvm.com.
Grandparents Linda and Rick McNamara say they understand the shooting began when their oldest grandson was asked to clean his room.
“I’m going to the hospital. I hope I’ll be able to get in and see my grandson. I’d like to go to the jail as well and see my other grandson. I want to talk to him. I don’t know where his head is at. I love my grandsons. I love them both,” said Linda McNamara.
They said they weren’t allowed to see their incarcerated grandson and don’t know when they’ll be able to.
“We hope to. I really would and need to talk to my grandson and let him know that we are there for him,” Linda McNamara said.
