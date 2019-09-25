Brandy Greeson Firestone, 37, has been booked into Etowah County jail for three counts of aggravated child abuse of three children, including physical and verbal abuse.
According to the arrest warrants, the last incident happened Sunday, but records state the abuse to the children happened on several occasions. On Sept. 22, Firestone is accused of beating a female child with a wooden spatula, leaving bruises on the child’s buttocks. She also is accused of verbally abusing the child by calling her crude names.
On that same day, records state, Firestone punched a male child in the face several times and called him names, “telling the child that if he died, nobody would miss him,’’ according to charging documents.
Also on Sunday, according to al.com, Firestone was “throwing items at the child, striking the child with items, leaving bruises on her legs and verbally abusing the child.”
Records did not state the exact relationship between Firestone and the victims, saying only that she was either a parent, step-parent, adoptive parent, or legal guardian.
Firestone remained in the Etowah County Jail Tuesday, held on $150,000 cash bond. A judge has ordered that if she is released, she is prohibited from having any contact with the victims or any child under the age of 18. Court records did not list an attorney and efforts to reach her husband for comment weren’t immediately successful.
