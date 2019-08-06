Decatur Police say a woman used hot grease to fend off a man who has been charged with burglary and domestic violence.
Officers were dispatched to the woman’s home and found Larondrick Macklin suffering from burns to his face. According to reports, Macklin entered the victim’s home armed with a gun and the victim then used the hot grease to defend herself.
Macklin was taken to the hospital first, and was later arrested and booked into Morgan County Jail.
For more information and a photo, visit WSFA.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.