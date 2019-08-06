pots and pans generic
Metro Creative Graphics

Decatur Police say a woman used hot grease to fend off a man who has been charged with burglary and domestic violence.

Officers were dispatched to the woman’s home and found Larondrick Macklin suffering from burns to his face. According to reports, Macklin entered the victim’s home armed with a gun and the victim then used the hot grease to defend herself.

Macklin was taken to the hospital first, and was later arrested and booked into Morgan County Jail.

For more information and a photo, visit WSFA.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments