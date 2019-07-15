The Aldi chain’s Montgomery location will be open for business on Aug. 1, according to AL.com.
Aldi is in the middle of a $3.4 billion expansion toward having 2,500 stores by the end of 2022.
As part of the grand opening at the Montgomery store, Aldi will host a Golden Ticket giveaway, offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. There will also be samples of Aldi-exclusive foods and a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.
For more, visit AL.com.
