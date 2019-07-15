Aldi

German family owned discount supermarket chains with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

The Aldi chain’s Montgomery location will be open for business on Aug. 1, according to AL.com.

Aldi is in the middle of a $3.4 billion expansion toward having 2,500 stores by the end of 2022.

As part of the grand opening at the Montgomery store, Aldi will host a Golden Ticket giveaway, offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. There will also be samples of Aldi-exclusive foods and a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.

