AMC Entertainment was just downgraded by the credit rating agency S&P Global – going from a B rating to a triple C-minus, due to coronavirus closures and company debt.
According to reports, analysts predict the company’s theaters may stay closed past June because of the coronavirus and money woes.
According to an announcement on AMC’s investor relations website, and on its Facebook page, all AMC theaters closed on March 17, and could stay closed for a span of possibly six to 12 weeks.
According to Deadline (a Hollywood online news source), AMC Theaters sent a letter to landlords of its locations saying rent would not be paid and 25,000 employees had been furloughed.
The company has also reportedly furloughed 600 corporate employees, as well as its CEO.
