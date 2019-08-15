Television’s talent contest, “American Idol” will hold auditions in Mobile on Aug. 20.
Those interested in auditioning can register in person on Tuesday, or in advance at www.americanidol.com/auditions.
All information regarding the audition process may be found online. There are age eligibility requirements that have to be met – anyone wishing to audition must be age 15 to 28 as of June 1, 2019, a legal U.S. resident, and cannot be candidates for public office.
The audition venue is located at The GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico in Mobile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.