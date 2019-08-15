"American Idol" Farewell Season Finale - Show

Television’s talent contest, “American Idol” will hold auditions in Mobile on Aug. 20.

Those interested in auditioning can register in person on Tuesday, or in advance at www.americanidol.com/auditions.

All information regarding the audition process may be found online. There are age eligibility requirements that have to be met – anyone wishing to audition must be age 15 to 28 as of June 1, 2019, a legal U.S. resident, and cannot be candidates for public office.

The audition venue is located at The GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico in Mobile.

