More than 25 Wetumpka Middle School students became ill and seven were hospitalized Thursday after apparently getting overheated, according to WSFA News 12 in Montgomery.

The students affected were in a physical education class at the time, one of the affected students said. Water was available to the students, but it was warm.

Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis confirmed the number of students affected and added an investigation has been launched into the incident.

