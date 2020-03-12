Several Alabama universities announced Thursday they will move to remote classes beginning as soon as Monday due to concerns over the coronavirus, and the state’s largest university said its students will move to online-only classes when they return from next week’s spring break.
The University of Alabama; Auburn University; Troy University, including Troy Dothan; and Samford University announced the switch to online-only classes.
Auburn’s remote instruction will continue through April 10, while Alabama, Troy and Samford will hold remote classes at least through April 6.
The SEC also announced the cancellation of all sporting events through at least March 30, and the Sun Belt Conference, which Troy is a member, has suspended all athletic events indefinitely.
As of Thursday, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Auburn is asking students to refrain from returning to campus after spring break, which continues this week through Friday.
“University officials will subsequently determine if students will return to campus for the remaining weeks of the spring semester,” the release reads. “Auburn faculty will contact students on steps they should take to continue their academic course work.”
Auburn will continue its normal business operations; however, departments and units “should utilize remote work and ‘social distancing’ as appropriate,” according to a news release.
“The Auburn family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
In its news release, Troy said: “Students are encouraged to stay home, but residence halls will remain open for students who need housing. All campuses will remain open, and faculty and staff will continue normal operations. Campus services, including dining, will also operate as normal.”
Dr. Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said: “Troy University is Alabama’s leading public provider of online learning and a pioneer in distance learning. We have the experience, expertise and technology to make this transition in a manner that will ensure continuity of learning for all students.”
Late Thursday, media outlets reported that Alabama said in a statement, “UA systems students should not return to campus and will continue their course work via distance learning subject.”
The changes impact UA’s main campus as well as UAB and UAH campuses. UAB’s spring break coincides with the main campus, but UAH’s spring break does not begin until March 30, so its online classes will start March 16.
In extending the SEC notification, Auburn also canceled all university events, including sporting events, through April 10. Auburn’s dining facilities, libraries and residence halls also will be closed through April 10.
“University officials will make arrangements for international students and others who are unable to return home,” the Auburn release reads. “Students who have specific questions should contact the Division of Student Affairs.”
Students who live on campus and feel that it is necessary to return to campus to collect personal items are asked to contact the Office of University Housing at housing@ auburn.edu.
University travel for Auburn, both domestic and international, is suspended through April 10. Troy has suspended its travel through April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.