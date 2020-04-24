Auburn University professor emeritus in the Department of Poultry Science, Dr. Joseph Giambrone, says he believes coronaviruses will never be completely eradicated.
According to Giambrone, the virus occurs naturally in wild animals, and can be transferred to humans, then, once the virus is in a human being, it can circulate forever, according to reports. He believes when a vaccine is developed, everyone will need a yearly booster to protect themselves from coronavirus.
“I believe we’ll need to revaccinate or boost humans every year based on data we’ve seen from the MERS virus, which is a closely related virus to the COVID-19," Giambrone said. "Antibodies were detected in humans that were infected with the MERS virus up to one year after infection. So, therefore, extrapolating that data into COVID-19 would mean we would need to vaccinate yearly.”
Giambrone said getting people vaccinated will be the biggest hurdle. He said only 50 percent of the people in the U.S. receive the flu vaccine.
Giambrone expects governments will eventually make vaccines mandatory.
