Two people have been arrested after police responded to a call of an unattended child that had been locked inside of a vehicle in the parking lot outside of a Scottsboro Walmart.

Officers broke a window and removed the child from the vehicle. The child was treated at the scene, and was reportedly crying, but was fine.

The 8-month-old baby was left inside the vehicle for approximately 15 minutes, with temperatures hovering in the 89-degree range.

Angela Marie Dobbins, 46 and Anita Jean Dobbins, 18, both of Scottsboro face reckless endangerment charges. According to reports, Angela Dobbins is the child’s grandmother and Anita Dobbins is the child’s aunt.

