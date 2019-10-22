While the state of Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped, businesses in Bay County, Florida, are struggling to find people to fill available job positions.
"The situation is a little difficult for the employers because some are not able to open up for their normal operating hours because they don't have enough of staff on hand," said Brittany Rock with CareerSource Gulf Coast. "There have been some businesses in jeopardy of not doing their grand openings."
According to reports, Rock says around 2,000 employees were lost during the past year, and local businesses are striving to attract employees.
"As they're having to compete for that same workforce, that's where we see the increased wages and the benefits packages getting more competitive," said Rock.
Rock believes the depleted workforce is linked to the lack of housing.
"We have job fairs here almost every day where employers are actively recruiting. In our opinion, it comes back to the housing," she said. "We believe once we see the housing recover, our area will see those numbers come back for employment."
Rock said several plans to restore housing in the area are years from being completed.
So, she said, many business owners have been forced to ask current employees to take on additional shifts until they find more help.
