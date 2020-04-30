dot generic beach generic1.jpg

After approximately a month of closure in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Bay County, Florida, commissioners voted to open county beaches May 1, according to a post on the Bay County Commission Facebook page Thursday. 

During Thursday’s live meeting, the commissioners shared their varying views, referenced the guidelines set forth in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ social distancing orders, and voted to rescind the previous Bay County restrictions on the beaches.

Before adjourning, the commission voted unanimously to open the beaches with no restrictions.

For more information, watch below: 

