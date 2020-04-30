After approximately a month of closure in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Bay County, Florida, commissioners voted to open county beaches May 1, according to a post on the Bay County Commission Facebook page Thursday.
During Thursday’s live meeting, the commissioners shared their varying views, referenced the guidelines set forth in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ social distancing orders, and voted to rescind the previous Bay County restrictions on the beaches.
Before adjourning, the commission voted unanimously to open the beaches with no restrictions.
For more information, watch below:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.