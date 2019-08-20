Good news to all who love fall flavors -- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is slated to be available as early as Tuesday, Aug. 27.
According to reports from businessinsider.com, the Pumpkin Spice Latte typically returns right around Labor Day weekend. Last year, the drink launched on Aug. 28.
In even better news, according to their Facebook page, Dunkin’s pumpkin menu returns on Aug. 21. Its offerings include the new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, Apple Cider Donut, and MUNKCHKINS® donut hole treats, with the return of pumpkin flavored coffees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.