Good news to all who love fall flavors -- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is slated to be available as early as Tuesday, Aug. 27.

According to reports from businessinsider.com, the Pumpkin Spice Latte typically returns right around Labor Day weekend. Last year, the drink launched on Aug. 28.

In even better news, according to their Facebook page, Dunkin’s pumpkin menu returns on Aug. 21. Its offerings include the new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, Apple Cider Donut, and MUNKCHKINS® donut hole treats, with the return of pumpkin flavored coffees.

