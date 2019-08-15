Service dog generic
Alabamians who misrepresent a pet as a service animal could face criminal charges as of Sept. 1.

According to reports, making false claims will be a Class C misdemeanor resulting in a fine of $100 plus 100 hours of community service.

Dogs and miniature horses are the only types of animals considered service animals. The animals must be trained to help those with a disability.

Comfort or emotional support animals are not classified as service animals in the state.

