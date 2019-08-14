Bonifay, Florida, author Nancy Springer returned home recently from a London film location where one of her novels, “Enola Holmes,” is being brought to life.
The star set to play Enola in the film is Millie Bobby Brown, well known for playing the character Eleven in in the popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” Also in the lineup for the big-budget movie is former Superman Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother. Brown is also producing.
According to the newsherald.com, in a 2018 interview, Springer said the idea for Enola grew out of a discussion with her editor, Michael Green. She’d written a couple of novels based on the legends of King Arthur, and others about Rowan Hood, Robin Hood’s daughter. Green next wanted her to explore “deepest, darkest London at the time of Jack the Ripper,” Springer said.
“The Sherlock Holmes stories (by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle) take place exactly at the time of Jack the Ripper,” she said. “I thought, well, I can’t give Holmes a child. I think he’s still a virgin. So what about a much younger sister?”
Nancy Springer was born in New Jersey, and grew up in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. She moved to Bonifay with her husband in 2007.
