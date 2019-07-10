If you purchased buns recently from virtually any store, including Walmart, Sams, Publix, Piggy Wiggly, and others, please be aware that they may have been voluntarily recalled.
Flowers Foods says that the recall is due to the possible presence of small, hard plastic pieces that may have been incorporated into the buns during the production process. The pieces could pose a choking hazard.
No related injuries have been reported at this time.
For more information, please visit, CBS42.com.
