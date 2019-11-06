Coast Guard officials are searching for a missing airman who fell out of an aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico.
According to reports, the airman fell out of an Air Force C-130 while flying over the water on Tuesday. He was reported to have been wearing a parachute that did deploy, but the remaining crew members said they lost him from their sight after he hit the water.
Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Air Force are searching for him in the area two nautical miles off the coast of Destin, Florida.
The airman’s identity has not been released at this time.
