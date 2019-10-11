The Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., is planning to build a $60 million sales center in Tifton, Georgia.
The 300,000 square-foot sales center and warehouse facility will employ about 200 people and distribute 4.5 million cases of product to customers annually. It is scheduled to open in late 2021.
The new center will house a sales and distribution center, warehouse and office space, and will serve as the hub for South Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle.
President and CEO John Sherman said the center will allow the company to serve customers for “decades to come.”
“This decision is part of our company’s broader strategy to invest in our expanded footprint – which has more than tripled since 2014 - to benefit our associates, our customers and our communities," Sherman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.