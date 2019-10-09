Beginning in September 2020, students who have taken the ACT test once, and who aren’t happy with their score, can choose to retake individual sections of the test instead of taking it again in its entirety.
Individual section scores can be added into a “superscore” which may raise the student’s overall composite score, making the way to earn scholarships.
According to reports, it is not yet apparent whether or not all colleges will accept superscores, but according to the announcement by ACT, the superscores will be reported.
"Anyone who has taken the (ACT) assessment knows that it can be mentally grueling,” Alabama State Department of Education accountability director Dr. Tony Thacker wrote in an email to AL.com.
"The ability to take one test allows a student the opportunity to concentrate all of their efforts, for a reduced amount of time, on a single subject," Thacker added. "Couple that with the use of a superscore and, clearly, students nationwide will have an increased opportunity to truly show what they have learned."
The ACT test has five sections: reading, English, math, science and writing. The maximum score for each section is a 36, except for writing, which is scored out of 12 points. The composite score is a combination of all scores except writing, and the highest score is also a 36.
ACT has not yet decided on the price for a retake of an individual section. At present, the ACT with writing costs $68, and without writing, costs $52. Fee waivers are available.
And for the first time, the ACT can be taken online in an official testing center rather than on paper, though both options will be available for students. ACT officials said test results will be available quicker for those taking online tests.
Students can take a free practice online test through the ACT Academy to help them determine which format—paper or digital—they prefer, according to the statement.
