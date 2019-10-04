Police in Columbus, Georgia are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning at a local apartment complex.
According to police, initial reports said a female had been shot and the victim’s 4-year-old child told them that he fired the shot.
Police say they are investigating and continue to interview others who were on the scene at the time.
At this time, no names have been released, and no one has been arrested.
Police said the mother was taken to a local hospital and later she was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
