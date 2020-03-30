Country music artist, Joe Diffie, 61, died Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a post from Panama City restaurant, Lorrie Morgan’s Spicy Hot Chicken Coop, it was confirmed the singer had been at the restaurant and thought he had a stomach bug during his visit.
The post is below:
"Joe Diffie and his family stopped in at Lorrie Morgan’s Spicy Hot Chicken Coop March 19th for a visit with Lorrie and Randy while vacationing in Florida. Joe wasn’t feeling well that night, he was having some stomach issues but thought it was just a stomach bug, he ate some chicken, they visited with Lorrie & Randy and Joe was generous with fans as he always was. Lorrie and Joe have known each other for well over 30 years, she has recorded with Joe, done numerous shows with him. Their visit was filled with much laughter and stories from the road. Lorrie considered Joe a dear friend and as we all are is shocked to hear of his passing. Joe had a booming personality and a pure country voice that will be dearly missed by his friends and his fans alike, another country icon gone WAY too soon. Please keep Joe’s wife Tara and his children in your prayers as they go through this very difficult time. Our hearts are bleeding over this great loss."
Representatives from the restaurant say that employees who had close contact with Diffie are in self-quarantine, and are being monitored, according to CDC guidelines.
