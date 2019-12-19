Chase and Keisha Godsey died Monday night when a tornado ravaged their home in Town Creek.
Landen, their 7-year-old son, remains hospitalized at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Chase Godsey’s coworkers at Contractor Service and Fabrication in Decatur stepped up to help the family by setting up a GoFundMe account online to assist with needs, according to reports.
“We thought the best thing we could do is just get it out there, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family,” said Chris Allison, Godsey’s coworker. "But, you know, any help we can give them and encourage anybody else who can do anything to please do it.”
Allison worked alongside Chase Godsey every day.
“I just want everybody to know he was a great coworker, a great friend and he will be missed by many, many people," Allison said.
Allison remembers the last conversation he and Godsey had.
“Last thing he said to me is, ‘Bad weather tonight guys, heads up,'” Allison said.
Allison said Chase was a great husband to his wife Keisha. He said Keisha cared about Chase very much and would text Allison sometimes to make sure Chase was having a good day at work.
“She really looked out for him and, from what I knew of her, she was a great lady,” Allison said.
Allison says Chase’s son Landon is the spitting image of his father.
“We were talking Monday and he asked me, ‘Do you know where I can get a pair of kids boots? Landon wants a pair of boots like his daddy, so I gotta get him a pair of boots,'” Allison said.
He says hopes are high for Landon to recover.
"His family and this community have a son to raise and I’m sure everyone will come together to make sure that happens.”
Allison said he is happy with the success of the GoFundMe account.
“One good thing out of this is to see how a community comes together to support people in this time of need," he said.
Allison said all the money raised will go toward helping Landon and his family in any way it can.
