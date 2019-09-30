CVS Pharmacy has pulled Zantac from its shelves.
Concerns have been raised that the popular heartburn medication could cause cancer, according to reports.
Though not officially under a recall, Zantac and CVS Health-brand heartburn medication, both containing ranitidines, have been suspended until further notice.
“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a probable human carcinogen,” CVS said in a statement.
CVS, the largest pharmacy chain the country, will continue to sell other heartburn medications, including Pepcid, Tagamet and its respective generic equivalents, famotidine and cimetidine.
The FDA is not recommending patients stop taking ranitidine at this time, however, customers who purchased them at CVS can return them for a refund. Patients are also advised to contact their healthcare provider to discuss alternatives.
Apotex Corp., marker of generic versions of Zantac, have recalled the medication sold over the country at three major pharmacies.
In a statement, Apotex said it is recalling 75 mg and 150 mg ranitidine tablets sold at Walgreens, Walmart and Rite-Aid.
