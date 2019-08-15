Harvey Updyke

Harvey Updyke, left, departs the Lee County Justice Center with his attorney Andrew Stanley in Opelika, Ala., Monday, June 10, 2013. Updyke pleaded guilty in March to one count of unlawful damage of an animal or crop facility. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail and credited with 104 days for time already served. The oaks were removed in April. Under his probation, Updyke is forbidden from attending any collegiate sports event, will have a 7 p.m. curfew and is banned from Auburn University. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Five years after being sentenced for killing the beloved Auburn University oaks on Toomer’s Corner, Harvey Updyke has made a small dent in the $800,000 he owes for the crime.

The $800,000 restitution has been paid down by less than $5,000, and, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes wants to know why, according to numerous media reports.

Toomer’s Corner was forever changed in 2011 when Updyke poisoned the oaks that were the part of an Auburn tradition of “rolling” with toilet paper following home football game wins and other athletic achievements.

The original trees were removed and have since been replaced. Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning the oaks with a herbicide, and was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay restitution to Auburn University in monthly installments.

“Harvey Updyke has never left my radar. We have been keeping an eye on his payments or more specifically, his non-payment, and he has made exactly two payments for a total of $200 in the past year. Because of that, we have been looking for him for close to a year, and we finally found him,” Hughes said.

This week, Updyke was served with a Motion to Show Cause Order when investigators found him in Louisiana.

“As long as I am in this office and he (Updyke) is still breathing, I am going to be a bur in his side under his saddle and make sure he pays what he owes,” Hughes said.

The court date for Updyke is scheduled for Oct. 30.

