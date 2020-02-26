Human remains were found in a sanitary sewer in Bessemer Tuesday afternoon.
The body was discovered by sewer workers. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office doesn’t know much about the remains yet due to their condition.
Officials say the remains were found when Jefferson County Environmental Services had crews doing a check on overflowing sewers. They were visually checking sewer lines and the body was discovered after removing a manhole cover.
The coroner’s office says it’s difficult to determine foul play due to the circumstances.
