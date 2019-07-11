Dothan Eagle Social Media logo

Chapman and his father, Duane, “Dog”  were chasing fugitive Edward Morales in Colorado when Leland Chapman, 42, sustained an injury to his ACL that required surgery. Now Leland is recuperating in an Alabama hospital.

The manhunt was the first since Leland’s stepmother, Beth Chapman, passed away from cancer on June 26.

The fugitive’s capture was caught on tape for the family’s new show coming soon called, “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

For more details, visit AL.com.

