The Occupational Safety and Health Admin has fined Dollar Tree Stores Inc. $312,576, after finding that employees were exposed to safety hazards at the company’s Andalusia location.
According to reports, OSHA cited the company for exposing employees to slip, trip, and fall hazards by failing to keep passageways and walking surfaces in an orderly and sanitary condition. OSHA also cited the company for allowing merchandise to be stacked in an unsafe manner, for permitting emergency exits to be blocked, and other issues.
Since 2015, OSHA has cited the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company for similar violations at locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, Idaho, Texas, New York, and Rhode Island.
“Dollar Tree Stores Inc. has an extensive history of similar violations and continues to show a disregard for safety measures designed to keep employees safe on the job,” said OSHA Mobile Area Director Jose Gonzalez. “Store employees should not be subjected to the same hazards previously identified and cited at multiple Dollar Tree locations nationwide.”
“Employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA is working to ensure that Dollar Tree Stores are held accountable for their obligations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
