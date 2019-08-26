Beginning Sept. 1, Alabama drivers will have a couple of new laws to heed. One of the laws states that all passengers in a vehicle will have to be buckled up, including all backseat passengers.
The law makes not wearing a seat belt in the backseat a secondary violation, meaning an officer may issue a ticket if the car has been stopped for another reason.
The other law will affect those who favor driving in the left lane. The “anti-road rage act” makes it illegal to drive in the left lane for more than one-and-a-half miles without passing. It was designed to keep slower drivers out of the left lane in order to prevent slow traffic flow.
A new law effecting employers also begins on Sept. 1. Alabama will become the 49th state to have an equal pay provision, inspired by the Lilly Ledbetter federal equal pay act, which prevents employers from paying some employees less than others due to gender or race.
Employees who believe their gender or race has kept them from receiving fair pay will have two years to file lawsuits in state court. The new law makes changes to the types of pay records employers are required to keep.
The new law applies to both public and private employers, with no exception for small businesses.
Mississippi is now the only state without its own equal pay law.
