The quake’s epicenter was approximately 11.3 miles east northeast of Huntsville and 6.4 miles east southeast of the Moores Mill community.
It was a magnitude 2.3 earthquake and was detected at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, and occurred at a depth of roughly 3.3 miles beneath the earth’s surface.
