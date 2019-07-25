You can now check to see if you are eligible to receive compensation regarding the Equifax data breach that occurred in 2017.
To see if your information was impacted and you’re a class member, click here.
The settlement includes up to 10 years of free credit monitoring or $125 and cash payments up to $20,000 for those who can prove they lost money due to the breach of data.
For more information, visit AL.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.