For 10 days, from Aug. 16-25, you can sample a taste of Alabama’s restaurants at a great price.
According to the Alabama Tourism Department, participating restaurants will offer two-course lunch and/or three-course dinner offerings at a set price. A three-course dinner meal may include a starter, main course, and dessert while the two-course lunch meal may include a main course and either a starter or dessert. Specialty restaurants with very limited menus may have fixed meal offerings that are not multi-course.
No coupons or discount books are needed. You need only ask for an Alabama Restaurant Week meal at a participating restaurant during the promotion time period.
For more information and a list of participating restaurants, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.