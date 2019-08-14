restaurant generic
For 10 days, from Aug. 16-25, you can sample a taste of Alabama’s restaurants at a great price.

According to the Alabama Tourism Department, participating restaurants will offer two-course lunch and/or three-course dinner offerings at a set price. A three-course dinner meal may include a starter, main course, and dessert while the two-course lunch meal may include a main course and either a starter or dessert. Specialty restaurants with very limited menus may have fixed meal offerings that are not multi-course.

No coupons or discount books are needed. You need only ask for an Alabama Restaurant Week meal at a participating restaurant during the promotion time period.

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, click here.

