The Federal Bureau of Investigations has asked Apple to help unlock two iPhones reportedly owned by the Pensacola naval base gunman.
Mohammed Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force officer, left one phone in his car and was carrying another when he opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Dec. 6, killing three people including Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Enterprise.
According to reports from CNN, in a letter Monday, federal investigators asked Apple for help bypassing the passcodes on two iPhones, according to a person familiar with the investigation.
The company said they’ve been working with the government.
"We have the greatest respect for law enforcement and have always worked cooperatively to help in their investigations,” Apple said in a statement.
“When the FBI requested information from us relating to this case a month ago, we gave them all of the data in our possession and we will continue to support them with the data we have available.”
An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.
The showdown between the FBI and Apple recalls a similar fight after investigators were unable to access the iPhone of one of the shooters who killed over a dozen people at a holiday party in San Bernardino, California, in 2015.
In that case, the Justice Department sued Apple, though investigators were later able to unlock the iPhone without Apple's help, and prosecutors withdrew the suit.
So-called warrant-proof encryption has since become a big policy issue for law enforcement officials, and Attorney General William Barr has pressured tech companies to cooperate with investigations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.