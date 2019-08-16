The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday that a medication intended to treat migraines is being pulled from the shelves.
According to reports, Pfizer Inc. said RELPAX® (eletriptan hydrobromide) 40 mg tablets, lots AR5407 and CD4565, could be contaminated with microorganisms that can cause bacterial dissemination from the gut to the bloodstream, potentially resulting in serious, life-threatening infections. In addition, there is risk of temporary gastrointestinal distress without serious infection, Pfizer told the FDA.
Patients that might be affected can click this link for lot numbers and additional information.
