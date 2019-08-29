With the threat of Hurricane Dorian on Alabama’s doorstep, first responders are already in preparation mode.
According to reports from wsfa.com, the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency says it has been notified by FEMA that the federal agency will be staging vehicles and staff in Montgomery on Thursday afternoon.
Because of this, commuters are being made aware of an increase in traffic flow along Birmingham Highway, or U.S. Highway 31.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 4 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.