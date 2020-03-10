Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced it will remove firearms from hundreds of stores as the company downsizes its hunting department.
During its fourth-quarter earnings report, the company announced it would remove the hunting department from approximately 440 stores by the end of the year. Dick’s previously removed firearms from 125 of its locations, according to reports.
More than half of all the company’s stores will have eliminated the hunting department once the removal is complete. Dicks’s says there have been lagging sales in the department, which has prompted the change in strategy for the company.
CEO Ed Stack announced in 2019 the company destroyed more than $5 million worth of AR-15 rifles following the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people. Dick’s sold suspected gunman Nicholas Cruz a shotgun, but that weapon wasn’t used in the shooting.
